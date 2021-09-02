Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of NET traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,576. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -281.90 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $129.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,558.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,789 shares of company stock valued at $102,115,055 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

