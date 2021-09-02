CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.05 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock worth $1,794,514 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

