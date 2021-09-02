Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $314.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. Analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

