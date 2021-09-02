Coats Group (LON:COA) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.90

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.90 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.70 ($1.02), with a volume of 1623556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.30 ($1.00).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COA shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

