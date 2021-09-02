Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $860.77 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $860.77 million and approximately $491.53 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00009367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

