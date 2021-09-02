CoinEx Token (CET) One Day Volume Tops $1.23 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $55.64 million and $1.23 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00127816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00802414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047471 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

