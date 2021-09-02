CoinPoker (CHP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,608.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $24,608.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00122264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00810757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047682 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars.

