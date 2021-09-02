Coldstack 24-Hour Volume Tops $99,709.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00006070 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $99,709.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

