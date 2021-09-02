Coldstack Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $99,709.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00006070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

