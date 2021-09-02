Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.91 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $19,688.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00064930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00157572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.97 or 0.07492735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,558.88 or 0.99767389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00797618 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

