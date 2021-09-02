Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,812. The stock has a market cap of $720.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
