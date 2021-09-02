Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,812. The stock has a market cap of $720.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 333,737 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $5,823,000.

Several research firms recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

