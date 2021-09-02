Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,842. Color Star Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

