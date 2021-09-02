Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 646,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
COLM stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $103.61. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.
