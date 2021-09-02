Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 646,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

COLM stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $103.61. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.