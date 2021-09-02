Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 162,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Shares of Communications Systems stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the second quarter worth $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter worth $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Communications Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.