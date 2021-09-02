Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.08.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

