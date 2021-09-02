Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 935,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,501. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,222. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.