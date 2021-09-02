Comparing Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) & Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.19 $5.47 billion $0.26 10.92 Meridian $149.57 million 1.21 $26.44 million $4.27 6.87

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mizuho Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19% Meridian 20.75% 25.72% 2.11%

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mizuho Financial Group and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Meridian beats Mizuho Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

