Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

