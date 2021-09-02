Conceal Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Conceal has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $50,725.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,427.19 or 1.00254410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049137 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00938627 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.68 or 0.00484127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00360847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,563,763 coins and its circulating supply is 11,290,129 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.