Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.00

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $173.91, with a volume of 73122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

