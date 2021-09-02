Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.00

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $173.91, with a volume of 73122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.39.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.