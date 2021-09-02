Conflux Network Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,654.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.72 or 0.07612051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.23 or 0.01337707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00370874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00136306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.11 or 0.00608435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.44 or 0.00393610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00363397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

