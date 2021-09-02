Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $2,583,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $299.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

