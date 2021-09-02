Connect Coin Price Reaches $0.0002 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Connect Coin has a market cap of $9,536.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Connect Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00065470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00156720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,707.39 or 0.07583884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,009.92 or 1.00255357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $424.97 or 0.00869328 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

