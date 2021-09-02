Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.00. 1,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

About Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.