Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.46. 1,189,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.52. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

