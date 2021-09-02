Contrasting Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Venus Acquisition and Endava, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 3 5 0 2.63

Endava has a consensus price target of $109.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.57%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Endava $435.42 million 16.54 $26.99 million $0.47 289.00

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Endava 8.40% 13.26% 8.75%

Summary

Endava beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

