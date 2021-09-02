Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $117,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $153,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $445,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLRS. Bank of America began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

