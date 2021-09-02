Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 136.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 2.86. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

