Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTS. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.15.

Shares of CTS traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,168. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 279.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.76.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

