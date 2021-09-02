Convex Finance Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $145.89 million and $4.96 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00013843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00131747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.22 or 0.07499157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,398.58 or 1.00196383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.78 or 0.00816966 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

