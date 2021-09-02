Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

A number of analysts have commented on CPA shares. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA stock opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copa will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.