Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 886,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CPRT stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $144.60. 10,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,827. Copart has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

