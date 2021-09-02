Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

CNM stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 643,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,310. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.