Corey B. Bieber Sells 9,773 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$1.86 on Thursday, reaching C$43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,916. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

