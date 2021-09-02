Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 11,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.