Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 11,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.
In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GLW stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.
Corning Company Profile
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
