Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Short Interest Update

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.69. 1,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

