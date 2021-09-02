Costco Wholesale Co. Same-Store Sales Increase by 14.2% in August, Stock Climbs by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales climbed 14.2% in the month of August. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.46.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $460.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.90. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.