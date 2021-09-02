Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472,325 shares during the quarter. Coty makes up approximately 0.9% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.46% of Coty worth $32,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Coty by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,361,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Coty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 239,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.