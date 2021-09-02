Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.28. 152,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,465,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

