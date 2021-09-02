Covalent Price Hits $1.44 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $71.48 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00134339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00157222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.93 or 0.07617950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,666.10 or 0.99963274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.72 or 0.00798480 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

