Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.77 ($78.55).

Several research firms recently commented on 1COV. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €55.18 ($64.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.39. Covestro has a 52 week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.