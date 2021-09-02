Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT Raised to €71.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,364. Covestro has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

