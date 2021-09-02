CPChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $141,548.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $141,548.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.98 or 0.00484774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.57 or 0.01193759 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.