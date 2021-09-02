Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after acquiring an additional 203,356 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.