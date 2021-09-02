Cream (CRM) Market Cap Hits $35,635.74

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $35,635.74 and $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,528.73 or 1.00316078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.46 or 0.00934638 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.13 or 0.00490415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.00362584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004957 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.