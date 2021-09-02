Creative Planning Sells 2,786 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $308.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $321.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

