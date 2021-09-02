Creative Planning Sells 4,295 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $340.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.84. Sea Limited has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $349.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

