Creative Planning Sells 5,729 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

