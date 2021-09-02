Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) were up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $648.33 and last traded at $641.26. Approximately 5,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 123,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $590.53.

Several analysts have commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.65 and its 200-day moving average is $434.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. RV Capital GmbH raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

