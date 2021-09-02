Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of CIK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 709,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,052. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

